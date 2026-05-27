A Pirate's Live with Lisa Briggs

Pirates might be reduced to a Halloween costume for some people, but they are a year-round fascination for archaeologist and National Geographic Explorer Lisa Briggs. We go on assignment with her to the Mediterranean Sea to explore how pirating shaped the Roman Empire. We also meet the Pirate Queen of China and then head into the lab with Lisa to follow the most famous renegade, Blackbeard.

Lisa Briggs is an underwater archaeologist, scuba instructor and technical diver. Her current research examines ancient shipwrecks of the Mediterranean Sea and how scientific methods can illuminate the stories of the cargoes these ships carried and the daring sailors who plied the seas of the past. She also has a particular interest in demonstrating how the intersection of science and adventure can inspire young students to pursue STEM subjects.