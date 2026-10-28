A Pirate Christmas
A Pirate Christmas
Join us for our family friendly Pirate Christmas celebration. We will have crafts, stories and treats to celebrate the holiday season. This event will feature Pirate Santa, holiday cartoons and more. Dressing up is not required, but welcomed.
Tobin at Oakwell Library
Free
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Tobin at Oakwell Library
2102079040
Tobin at Oakwell Library
4134 Harry WurzbachSan Antonio, Texas 78209
2102079040
rhonda.woolhouse@sanantonio.gov