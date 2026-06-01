A Night To Fundraiser For Film
A Night To Fundraiser For Film
June 20 is going to be a special one. This event brings together some of San Antonio's favorite local musicians, artists, and food vendors, all in one place.
The goal is to help Chamomile Tribe fund a video production team and bring their dreamy, atmospheric sound to life on screen.
Tandem
$10
07:00 PM - 01:00 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Chamomile Tribe
2104387742
nowteds@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Chamomile Tribe
nowteds@gmail.com