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A Night To Fundraiser For Film

A Night To Fundraiser For Film

June 20 is going to be a special one. This event brings together some of San Antonio's favorite local musicians, artists, and food vendors, all in one place.

The goal is to help Chamomile Tribe fund a video production team and bring their dreamy, atmospheric sound to life on screen.

Tandem
$10
07:00 PM - 01:00 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Chamomile Tribe
2104387742
nowteds@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Chamomile Tribe
nowteds@gmail.com
Tandem
310 Riverside Dr.
San Antonio , Texas 78210
https://www.tandem-satx.com/