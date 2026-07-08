"A Night At the Ballet" Concert by the North East Wind Symphony
"A Night At the Ballet" Concert by the North East Wind Symphony
Join the North East Wind Symphony for their finale concert of their second season, "A Night at the Ballet", featuring works from 'Romeo and Juliet', 'Swan Lake', 'The Nutcracker', and more!
Concert begins at 7:30 on July 17th at Madison Baptist Church. Admission is free to the public. Donations are accepted.
We hope to see you there!
Madison Hills Baptist Church
Free
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The North East Wind Symphony
(804) 405-9865
northeastwindsymphony@outlook.com
Madison Hills Baptist Church
15413 O'Connor RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78247