A Little "Peace" of Heaven: Sacred Music to Lift Your Soul
A Little "Peace" of Heaven: Sacred Music to Lift Your Soul
The Yvonne Cosgrove Music Series presents Dr. Catherine Nix, Soprano and Christine Debus, Piano in an uplifting vocal recital in the sanctuary of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.
This concert is free and open to the public. Dr. Nix and Mrs. Debus will perform works by Mozart, Mahler, Gary Bachlund, and others.
Beat the heat and enjoy being in a beautiful space on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 26, from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Questions? CatherineNixSoprano@gmail.com or contact the church office at 210 494-1606.
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
Free
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church - Yvonne Cosgrove Music Series
210-494-1606
Artist Group Info
Catherine Nix
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
1602 Thousand Oaks Dr.San Antonio, Texas 78232