A Little "Peace" of Heaven: Sacred Music to Lift Your Soul

The Yvonne Cosgrove Music Series presents Dr. Catherine Nix, Soprano and Christine Debus, Piano in an uplifting vocal recital in the sanctuary of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.

This concert is free and open to the public. Dr. Nix and Mrs. Debus will perform works by Mozart, Mahler, Gary Bachlund, and others.

Beat the heat and enjoy being in a beautiful space on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 26, from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Questions? CatherineNixSoprano@gmail.com or contact the church office at 210 494-1606.