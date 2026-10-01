A Doctor, A Nurse and a Biologist Walk Into a Bar

Ever wish you could have a real conversation with a politician? No stump speech. No canned answers.

Ever wish you could sit down with a health care professional or scientist and get more than a short answer to the things that worry you?

Here’s your chance. Join a doctor, a nurse, and a biologist for two hours in a casual setting. They talk. You talk. Two of them are running for office right now, and all three want to hear what you think about:

-The environment -Maternal health -The return of diseases we thought we’d defeated -Why health care costs so much and stays out of reach for so many -How government policy and regulation can manage these risks -What the two candidates propose to do in Austin and Washington, D.C. to address these concerns

And more. Bring your questions, your concerns, and your opinions.

Here's your chance. Three leaders in medicine and science want to have a conversation with you in a bar.

Kristin Hook, Ph.D., former biologist at National Institute of Health, and candidate for Congressional District 21.

Shelly Nickels, M.D., involved in the management of the COVID pandemic for a health care system, and and candidate for Texas State House District 122.

Adelita G. Cantu, Ph.D, RN, CHWI, FAAN, Professor UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing; Chair, Texas Physicians for Social Responsibility; Board Member, Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments

Professional are opinions free, but you will have to buy your own beer.