A Conversation with San Antonio author Jonny Garza Villa

Author Jonny Garza Villa will discuss their popular San Antonio based queer young adult romance novel, “Ander & Santi Were Here,” the inspiration behind the book, and how its themes resonate with our current social and political climate. Jonny writes contemporary young adult novels inspired by their own Tejane & Chicane and queer identities, including "Ander & Santi Were Here," their debut novel "Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun," and "Canto Contigo."