A Conversation with San Antonio author Jonny Garza Villa
A Conversation with San Antonio author Jonny Garza Villa
Author Jonny Garza Villa will discuss their popular San Antonio based queer young adult romance novel, “Ander & Santi Were Here,” the inspiration behind the book, and how its themes resonate with our current social and political climate. Jonny writes contemporary young adult novels inspired by their own Tejane & Chicane and queer identities, including "Ander & Santi Were Here," their debut novel "Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun," and "Canto Contigo."
Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood StSan Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210