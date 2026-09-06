A Ceremony of Christmas
A Ceremony of Christmas
Experience the wonder of the season through Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols and Saint-Saens’ Christmas Oratorio in a luminous program featuring choir, orchestra, soloists, and harp.
Lydia Beasley Kneer, soprano
Jacquelyn Matava, mezzo-soprano
Matt Perez, tenor
Will Jeys, bass
Dr. Jennifer Seighman, conductor
Sacred Heart Chapel at OLLU
General - $25 Seniors/Military/TPR - $20 Students - Free Tickets available online or at the door
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Choral Society
marketing@sachoralsociety.org
Sacred Heart Chapel at OLLU
411 S. W. 24th StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78207
(210) 434-6711
gmvilla@ollusa.edu