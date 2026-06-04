9th Annual Queer Voices: A Tardeada

Join us on Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. for another spectacular Queer Voices 2026: A Tardeada!

San Antonio Rallies Around Queer Voices for the 9th Annual Queer Voices Tardeada: Community, Culture, and Collective Power for Pride Month.

In a time when LGBTQ+ rights are increasingly under attack across the country, San Antonio stands tall — louder, prouder, and more unified than ever. The 9th Annual Queer Voices Tardeada returns as both celebration and sanctuary: a day of joy, resilience, and radical togetherness that reminds us we are not alone — we are a force.

Brought to life by Anel Flores of Anel I. Flores Studios and Chibbi Orduña of Gem.In.Eyes Productions and , in collaboration with the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, this year’s Tardeada brings more than performances and parties — it brings power to the people.

Whether you’re here to dance, be seen, be supported, or simply rest in the comfort of community, the Queer Voices Tardeada offers something for everyone:

- Queer Resource Fair (2–6 PM)

Access information and support from organizations doing life-saving work, including:

• Know Your Rights & Legal Updates

• Planned Parenthood South Texas

• Equality Texas

• TENT (Transgender Education Network of Texas)

• Thrive Youth Center

• Kind Clinic

• AARC (Alamo Area Resource Center) / HIV Testing

• SA Repro

Because joy is essential — and so is knowing your options.

- Queer Clothing Swap (2-6 PM)

Find gender-affirming threads, swap styles, and show up as your truest self. No donation required. Private changing spaces are available.

- Cuir Blessing Ceremony (4-6 PM)

Receive a grounding spiritual blessing from the Cuir Curanderes — inviting peace, strength, and protection into your journey.

- Food, Music & Mercado (All Day!)

Sip, snack, and shop! Grab a plate, pick up some art, and vibe to the beats. Play games, meet new friends, and support local artists and makers at the Mini Mercado.

- Evening Showcase (6–8 PM)

When the sun dips low, the stage lights up. Join us for a show-stopping lineup featuring drag, burlesque, poetry, and live music from some of the fiercest queer artists in the city:

LITERARY VOICES

• Shelly Ettinger

• Steph Hinojosa

• Gume Laurel

• Julian and Jamie Renee Ledesma

• Angela Weddle

MUSIC

• Azul Barrientos

BURLESQUE

• Chola La Magnolia

DRAG KING

• King Piquin

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This event is free and open to all, because pride should never come with a price tag. Donations to support the work of the Esperanza Center are deeply appreciated.

Free parking available at San Antonio College Lot #28 on W Evergreen St.

For more information call 210-228-0201