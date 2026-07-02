5th Annual San Antonio Neighbors Together & Vendor Market

Come out to shop local vendors, enjoy live music, great food and meet your neighbors all in the heart of the Southeast Side!!

San Antonio Neighbors Together is an annual event held on the first Tuesday of October each year. The event focuses on strengthening relationships between local police and the communities they serve. At these events, neighborhoods connect with City departments, and learn tips on crime prevention. We will have local small business vendors, resource vendors, live music, food and more so come on out, bring your blankets and lawn chairs, meet your neighbors and enjoy!!

FREE Face Painting and Balloon Twisting for the kids!!

We will have a LIVE MUSIC along with several local Vendors, Food Trucks & more!

