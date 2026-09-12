4th Annual Viva Mexico Women's Festival

The Viva Mexico Women’s Festival returns to Mission Marquee Plaza for its fourth annual celebration on Sunday, October 11, 2026, from 3–9 p.m. Centered around this year’s theme, VOCES PODEROSAS, the free community festival celebrates the women whose voices carry culture forward, tell our stories, and inspire the next generation. Presented by the Los Altos Mariachi Arts Council, the festival brings together powerful women in music, culture, and the arts for an afternoon and evening of celebration, connection, and community.

Guests will enjoy an exciting lineup of live performances featuring Angélica Vargas, Vanessa Alonzo, Mariachi Las Alteñas, Llamativa, DJ Estephania, Ballet Folklórico Sol de San Antonio, Kelli Rosa, Las Reinas del Barrio, and more.

Throughout the festival, attendees can also enjoy food trucks, local vendors, community organizations, shopping, cultural experiences, and family-friendly activities. More than a festival, Viva Mexico is a gathering that creates a platform for women performers, creatives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders while celebrating the many sounds, stories, and traditions of San Antonio and South Texas. Unidas, nuestra voz es PODEROSA.