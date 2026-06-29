47th CineFestival San Antonio
47th CineFestival San Antonio
Celebrate San Antonio and Texas filmmakers, Latinx voices and powerful storytelling right here in San Antonio. Join us for the 47th CineFestival, happening July 9-12 at the Carver Community Cultural Center, located at 226 North Hackberry, San Antonio, Texas, 78202.
The 47th CineFestival San Antonio returns with powerful stories, bold voices, and a vibrant celebration of Chicanx, Latinx, and Latin American cinema. Presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, the nation’s longest-running Latino film festival brings filmmakers and audiences together for four days of screenings, conversations, and cultural connection.
Highlights:
Opening Night: MexicanAmerican — Tribeca Audience Award–winning documentary
Closing Night: American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez — honoring a pioneer of Chicano storytelling
Music-driven films like Let the City Speak (featuring Quetzal)
Cultural deep dives including Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History
Soul and freestyle culture showcased in Soul Searchin’ and Who’s the Real Spanish Fly?
Dozens of short films, including a major spotlight on San Antonio filmmakers
Additional Info:
Over 50% of screenings are free and open to the public
All-Access Passes: $40
Individual tickets available
For questions, please contact Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center at 210-271-3151 opt 4 or ext. 250.