Celebrate San Antonio and Texas filmmakers, Latinx voices and powerful storytelling right here in San Antonio. Join us for the 47th CineFestival, happening July 9-12 at the Carver Community Cultural Center, located at 226 North Hackberry, San Antonio, Texas, 78202.

The 47th CineFestival San Antonio returns with powerful stories, bold voices, and a vibrant celebration of Chicanx, Latinx, and Latin American cinema. Presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, the nation’s longest-running Latino film festival brings filmmakers and audiences together for four days of screenings, conversations, and cultural connection.

Highlights:

Opening Night: MexicanAmerican — Tribeca Audience Award–winning documentary

Closing Night: American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez — honoring a pioneer of Chicano storytelling

Music-driven films like Let the City Speak (featuring Quetzal)

Cultural deep dives including Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History

Soul and freestyle culture showcased in Soul Searchin’ and Who’s the Real Spanish Fly?

Dozens of short films, including a major spotlight on San Antonio filmmakers

Additional Info:

Over 50% of screenings are free and open to the public

All-Access Passes: $40

Individual tickets available

For questions, please contact Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center at 210-271-3151 opt 4 or ext. 250.

