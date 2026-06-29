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47th CineFestival San Antonio

47th CineFestival San Antonio

Celebrate San Antonio and Texas filmmakers, Latinx voices and powerful storytelling right here in San Antonio. Join us for the 47th CineFestival, happening July 9-12 at the Carver Community Cultural Center, located at 226 North Hackberry, San Antonio, Texas, 78202.

The 47th CineFestival San Antonio returns with powerful stories, bold voices, and a vibrant celebration of Chicanx, Latinx, and Latin American cinema. Presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, the nation’s longest-running Latino film festival brings filmmakers and audiences together for four days of screenings, conversations, and cultural connection.

Highlights:
Opening Night: MexicanAmerican — Tribeca Audience Award–winning documentary
Closing Night: American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez — honoring a pioneer of Chicano storytelling
Music-driven films like Let the City Speak (featuring Quetzal)
Cultural deep dives including Los Tejanos: A 500-Year History
Soul and freestyle culture showcased in Soul Searchin’ and Who’s the Real Spanish Fly?
Dozens of short films, including a major spotlight on San Antonio filmmakers

Additional Info:
Over 50% of screenings are free and open to the public
All-Access Passes: $40
Individual tickets available
For questions, please contact Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center at 210-271-3151 opt 4 or ext. 250.

Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
$0-$40
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
https://guadalupeculturalarts.org/
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N. Hackberry
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210.207.7211
info@thecarver.org
https://thecarver.org