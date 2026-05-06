3rd Saturday Litter Bug Clean-Up
3rd Saturday Litter Bug Clean-Up
Help us take back the phrase “litter bug” by doing something good for birds and wildlife. Join us each third Saturday for a community litter pick-up to help keep Mitchell Lake Audubon Center safe and welcoming for the wildlife that call it home. No experience necessary and all supplies are provided. Participants must be at least 8 years of age, and those under 16 must be accompanied with an adult at all times.
Mitchell Lake Audubon Center
FREE | Registration Required
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Mitchell Lake Audubon Center
10750 Pleasanton RdSan Antonio, Texas 78221