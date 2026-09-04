3rd Annual One in a Million 5K Run/Walk
3rd Annual One in a Million 5K Run/Walk
The One in a Million 5K Run/Walk raises the awareness of Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP)/Appendix Cancer; affecting 1 in a million people each year.
In addition to the 5K, a 1-miler is also available. You can walk or run, participate in-person or virtually, sponsor, donate or volunteer. Finish medals to first 200 to cross the finish line. Placement awards for in-person 5K participants.
For more information, visit https://solerssports.com/one-in-a-million-5k-run-walk/.
Lady Bird Johnson Park
$40 /$45/$50 + $10- kids 4-10 years old See race page for special discounts
08:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
PMP Pals
(726) 842-1337
SheriDoss@pmppals.net
Lady Bird Johnson Park
10700 Nacogdoches Rd.San Antonio, Texas 78217
210-207-3053
cheryl.kindervater@sanantonio.gov