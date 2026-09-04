3rd Annual One in a Million 5K Run/Walk

The One in a Million 5K Run/Walk raises the awareness of Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP)/Appendix Cancer; affecting 1 in a million people each year.

In addition to the 5K, a 1-miler is also available. You can walk or run, participate in-person or virtually, sponsor, donate or volunteer. Finish medals to first 200 to cross the finish line. Placement awards for in-person 5K participants.

For more information, visit https://solerssports.com/one-in-a-million-5k-run-walk/.