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3rd Annual One in a Million 5K Run/Walk

3rd Annual One in a Million 5K Run/Walk

The One in a Million 5K Run/Walk raises the awareness of Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP)/Appendix Cancer; affecting 1 in a million people each year.

In addition to the 5K, a 1-miler is also available. You can walk or run, participate in-person or virtually, sponsor, donate or volunteer. Finish medals to first 200 to cross the finish line. Placement awards for in-person 5K participants.
For more information, visit https://solerssports.com/one-in-a-million-5k-run-walk/.

Lady Bird Johnson Park
$40 /$45/$50 + $10- kids 4-10 years old See race page for special discounts
08:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

PMP Pals
‭(726) 842-1337‬
SheriDoss@pmppals.net
https://pmppals.net/
Lady Bird Johnson Park
10700 Nacogdoches Rd.
San Antonio, Texas 78217
210-207-3053
cheryl.kindervater@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sa.gov/Directory/Departments/Parks/Parks-Facilities