37th Annual Peace Market / Mercado de Paz

Join us for the 37th International Peace Market/Mercado de Paz

November 27, 28 & 29

• Friday & Saturday, 10am-6pm

• Sunday, 12pm-6pm

The International Peace Market/Mercado de Paz returns for its 37th year to the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, continuing a beloved tradition that combines cultural resilience with community engagement, the influence of art and economic empowerment.

The Mercado provides an alternative to Black Friday, it is rooted in the tradition of open-air markets of indigenous communities, inviting people to gather not as consumers but as community, building bridges through creativity, shared purpose, and relationships.

The market also offers live music and poetry readings from local performers and affordable and delicious food options all three days. Esperanza will be holding an hourly raffle for the beautiful goods donated by the artists.

This year more than 70 local and international artisans will offer their handmade wares and showcase their crafts. We are excite to welcome about 15 new local vendors and a few new international artesanos.

For more information call 210-228-0201

