Centro Cultural Aztlan is proud to present our 30th Annual ZonArte Holiday Market! Just in time for the holidays, we are hosting our Mercado de Aztlan, with over 25 different artists and artisans offering unique handmade gifts and a variety of art. Feast your eyes on the stunning and creative artistry of our contributing artists and makers while shopping for one-of-a-kind gifts for your friends and family!

El Mercado de Aztlan is a market that gives San Antonio culture a time to shine – filled with a variety of different artists and artisans, each booth is one-of-a-kind. Artist and artisan options include paintings, prints, quilted bags & pillows, leather wallets & accessories, books, t-shirts, photographs, dioramas, necklaces, earrings & bracelets, ceramic sculptures, soaps, gift baskets, fabric dolls, aprons, ceramic mugs & bowls, stained glass panels, wooden figurines, and more!

Join us for an exciting start to our artisan market on Friday, November 20th, 2026, from 6-9pm.

Participating artists include: Lillie Baltazar, Malu Berumen, Esther Carriaga Cardenas, Maria E. Chamarian, Sandy Forrest-Hartman, Michael Gallegos, Noe Garza, Robert Garza, Sonia Gonzalez, Genesis Linares, Debi Lively, Penney Maretzki, Edna Lugo Martinez, Angelica Mayorga, Josephine T. McMahon, Veronica Montejano, Gricelda Nill, Ben Ortiz, Carol Perez, Angelina Pliego, Israel Rico, Maria R. Rodriguez, Nancy Rodriguez, Christine Saalbach, Jesse Sauceda Torres Jr., Alison Schockner, Sarah Shore, Alicia Tapp, Juan Tejeda, Cynthia Thompson, Elliott Trevino, Michael A. Villanueva, Monica Walker & Loretta Young Medellin

You can find the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1A4w3NCBbw/

Opening reception: Friday, November 20, 2026, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. The market continues on Saturday & Sunday, November 21 & 22, from 10am to 6pm. Join us for an exciting variety of holiday gift options!

For more information, please call Centro Cultural Aztlan M-Th. 10am to 4pm at 210-432-1896 or come by Centro Cultural Aztlan’s office located in the Deco Building at 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103. San Antonio TX, 78201. www.centroaztlan.org

