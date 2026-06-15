2nd Annual Family Pride Picnic
2nd Annual Family Pride Picnic
Come join us for a fun-filled day at Woodlawn Lake Park, presented by Travis Park United Methodist Church! Our 2nd Annual Family Pride Picnic is the perfect opportunity to celebrate love and family. Enjoy a little bit of shopping, community, food trucks and family-friendly games in a welcoming and inclusive environment. Feel free to bring your own picnic basket and blankets. We can't wait to see you there!
Please RSVP so we can plan!
Woodlawn Lake Park
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Travis Park United Methodist Church
communications@travispark.org
Woodlawn Lake Park
1103 Cincinnati Ave.San Antonio, Texas 78201
(210) 207-7275