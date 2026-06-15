Come join us for a fun-filled day at Woodlawn Lake Park, presented by Travis Park United Methodist Church! Our 2nd Annual Family Pride Picnic is the perfect opportunity to celebrate love and family. Enjoy a little bit of shopping, community, food trucks and family-friendly games in a welcoming and inclusive environment. Feel free to bring your own picnic basket and blankets. We can't wait to see you there!

Please RSVP so we can plan!