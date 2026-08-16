25TH ANNUAL VETERANS DAY HANGAR DINNER DANCE - San Marcos TX Airport

SAN MARCOS, TX — One of San Marcos’ largest and most unique annual events returns Saturday, November 14, 2026, as the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing celebrates its 25th Annual Veterans Day Hangar Dinner Dance.

More than 700 guests attend each year for an unforgettable evening of dinner and dancing among historic WWII aircraft, featuring authentic 1940s big-band music by the Sentimental Journey Orchestra.

The evening includes dinner, a swing dance lesson, live orchestra and dancing, presentations, dance and period-attire contests, complimentary beer and wine, and an opportunity to view historic WWII aircraft.

The event honors the veterans who preserved our freedom while helping preserve America's aviation history. All proceeds help keep the CAF Central Texas Wing's historic aircraft flying.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2026 6:00–10:30 PM

CAF Central Texas Wing Hangar 2249 Airport Drive San Marcos, TX

Tickets & Information: www.hangardance.org

Honoring the Past • Celebrating the Present • Inspiring the Future