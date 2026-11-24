Celebrate 25 years of music and giving at Our Lady of the Lake University’s 25th Annual Valentine’s Day Mariachi Concert on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, at Thiry Auditorium, 411 SW 24th St. Enjoy romantic serenades and lively favorites from Mariachi Campanas de América. Proceeds benefit the Sisters of Divine Providence Legacy Scholarship Fund, helping OLLU students pursue a college education and carrying forward the mission of the university’s founding sisters.

Bring your sweetheart, family or friends for an evening of live mariachi music and a cherished OLLU tradition.

Get your tickets today!

This year, we’re adding something special to the celebration with our first-ever Valentine’s-themed pre-concert outdoor festivities. Guests are invited to arrive early to explore a variety of food and treats available from local vendors, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and take part in Valentine’s-themed activities as we set the stage for a memorable evening of music and celebration. * Weather permitting

Pre-Concert Event: 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

• Auditorium Doors Open: 5:00 p.m.

• Mariachi Concert: 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.