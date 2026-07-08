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2026 Water Wonks Hour Lecture Series #8: Flooding and Flood Risk Management

2026 Water Wonks Hour Lecture Series #8: Flooding and Flood Risk Management

The San Antonio River Authority provides technical expertise, mapping support, flood studies, and community assistance to reduce flood risk across the region.

As a Certified Floodplain Manager and Project Management Associate for SARA, Joe will provide an overview of how effective flood risk management relies on accurate mapping, sound regulations, informed decision-making, and cooperation among FEMA, local governments, property owners, and regional partners.

By understanding flood risks and utilizing available resources, communities can become more resilient to future flooding events.

Online
Free
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance
210-316-3474
kellie@aquiferalliance.org
Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance
Online