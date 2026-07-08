2026 Water Wonks Hour Lecture Series #8: Flooding and Flood Risk Management

The San Antonio River Authority provides technical expertise, mapping support, flood studies, and community assistance to reduce flood risk across the region.

As a Certified Floodplain Manager and Project Management Associate for SARA, Joe will provide an overview of how effective flood risk management relies on accurate mapping, sound regulations, informed decision-making, and cooperation among FEMA, local governments, property owners, and regional partners.

By understanding flood risks and utilizing available resources, communities can become more resilient to future flooding events.