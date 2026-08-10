2026 San Antonio Neighbors Together
2026 San Antonio Neighbors Together
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for free fun during this years San Antonio Neighbors Together. Get to know your neighbors, make connections and create safer neighborhoods through community. Fun family activities and snacks! All ages welcome.
Participating Community Centers
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Participating Community Centers