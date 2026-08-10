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2026 San Antonio Neighbors Together

2026 San Antonio Neighbors Together

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for free fun during this years San Antonio Neighbors Together. Get to know your neighbors, make connections and create safer neighborhoods through community. Fun family activities and snacks! All ages welcome.

Find a community center near you!

Participating Community Centers
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
Participating Community Centers