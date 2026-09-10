2026 Jazz’SAlive -- 2 Day Event September 25 & 26
2026 Jazz’SAlive -- 2 Day Event September 25 & 26
San Antonio’s FREE two-day jazz festival is hitting Civic Park at Hemisfair this September — and YOU don’t want to miss a beat! This beloved festival will take place at the stunning Civic Park at Hemisfair, featuring world-class performances across two dynamic stages.
The Carver Community Cultural Center is collaborating and enriching the lineup with diverse artistry and community engagement.
Friday, September 25th
4 PM to 11 PM
Saturday, September 26th
11 AM to 11 PM
Bring your friends, family, and jazz lovers!
This event is free for all ages. Or, you can upgrade to our VIP Experience
Live Music: National stars, local legends, and talented military musicians
Food & Drinks: Delicious food from a variety of vendors
Family Fun: Activities for the whole family
Festival Atmosphere: An unforgettable weekend of music and entertainment
Please Note: No outside food or beverages. No coolers. Bags are subject to search.