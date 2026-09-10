2026 Jazz’SAlive -- 2 Day Event September 25 & 26

San Antonio’s FREE two-day jazz festival is hitting Civic Park at Hemisfair this September — and YOU don’t want to miss a beat! This beloved festival will take place at the stunning Civic Park at Hemisfair, featuring world-class performances across two dynamic stages.

The Carver Community Cultural Center is collaborating and enriching the lineup with diverse artistry and community engagement.

Friday, September 25th

4 PM to 11 PM

Saturday, September 26th

11 AM to 11 PM

Bring your friends, family, and jazz lovers!

This event is free for all ages. Or, you can upgrade to our VIP Experience

Live Music: National stars, local legends, and talented military musicians

Food & Drinks: Delicious food from a variety of vendors

Family Fun: Activities for the whole family

Festival Atmosphere: An unforgettable weekend of music and entertainment

Please Note: No outside food or beverages. No coolers. Bags are subject to search.