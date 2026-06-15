2026 Helotes Independence Day Celebration

It’s a party in the USA! 🇺🇸🎆🎉

Mark your calendars for the Helotes Independence Day Celebration! 🎉💙🗽

📅 Friday, July 3 | 🕕 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

📍 Helotes Festival Grounds (12210 Leslie Road)

🎉 FREE Community Event!

Join us for an unforgettable night of patriotic fun at the Helotes Independence Day Celebration! Enjoy live music, local vendors, and a spectacular fireworks show at approximately 9:15 PM. Bring your family, your friends, and your lawn chairs; this is a party you won’t want to miss!

🎶 Live Entertainment Includes:

• Justin Gallegos

• Helotes Area Community Band

🛍️ Over 70 Vendors | 🍔 Delicious Food & Drinks | 🎆 Dazzling Firework Show

🪑 What to Bring:

• Lawn chairs and picnic blankets to relax and enjoy the show.

🚫 What to Leave at Home:

• Outside food, drinks, and coolers (we’ve got plenty of vendors!)

• Pets are not permitted inside the event area, except for service animals.

We’re accepting applications for the following booth types on a first-come, first-served basis:

• Tent Space

• Permanent Booth (Open Sides)

• Permanent Booth (Closed Sides)

• Food Truck Space

📆 Registration Deadline:

Friday, June 19, at 4:00 PM — or earlier if booth spaces fill up.

🔗 Event information: https://helotes-tx.gov/.../2026-helotes-independence-day.../