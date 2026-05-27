2026 Gregg Barrios Award Celebration

URBAN-15 is incredibly excited to announce Johnny Rivers a.k.a "Space Dragon" as the winner of this year's Mega Corazón Poetry Marathon! He will be presented with the “Gregg Barrios Precious Words Prize" on Tuesday, May 19 at 2pm CST. Watch the ceremony beginning Sunday, May 24 through Sunday, May 31 at urban15.org/live-stream.

Johnny will be accompanied by members of URBAN-15's board of directors, as well as the 2025 winner Joyous Windrider. He will recite a special piece of poetry during his award presentation.

A Mega Corazón first-timer, Johnny Rivers called his loyal friends, family, and fans to action for this year’s vote, receiving the most votes after an intense competition among 19 additional poets, including current and former poets laureate, former Mega Corazón winners, and poetry educators. His unique and powerful performance drew from his background of growing up as a queer youth from El Paso, Texas, utilizing an electric combination of humor, sorrow, and frustration to produce a stunning and theatrical performance. He capped his performance with a mournful rendition of “To Live in the Borderlands” by Gloria Anzaldúa.

To learn more about Johnny Rivers or order a copy of his book “What made Me Gay?” visit his website at spacedragnpoetry.wixsite.com/johnnyrivers.