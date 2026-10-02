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2026 Día de los Muertos Celebration

2026 Día de los Muertos Celebration

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation to celebrate Día de los Muertos celebration honoring the lives and memories of loved ones who have passed. Guests are invited to bring a photo of a loved one to be placed on our community altar.

Community Altar, Performances & Light Refreshments!

Commander's House Adult & Senior Center
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
Commander's House Adult & Senior Center
622 S Flores St
San Antonio, Texas 78204
2102073010
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sa.gov/Directory/Departments/Parks