2026 Día de los Muertos Celebration
2026 Día de los Muertos Celebration
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation to celebrate Día de los Muertos celebration honoring the lives and memories of loved ones who have passed. Guests are invited to bring a photo of a loved one to be placed on our community altar.
Community Altar, Performances & Light Refreshments!
Commander's House Adult & Senior Center
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Commander's House Adult & Senior Center
622 S Flores StSan Antonio, Texas 78204
2102073010
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov