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17th KWANZAA MARKET FESTIVAL 2026: Celebrate Culture and Community

17th KWANZAA MARKET FESTIVAL 2026: Celebrate Culture and Community

17th Annual Kwanzaa Market Festival 2026
Celebrating Culture • Community • Cooperative Economics

Saturday, December 5, 2026
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
SBC Community Center
3310 E. Commerce Street
San Antonio, TX 78220

FREE & OPEN TO THE COMMUNITY!

Join the Pan African Cultural Community (PACC) for the 17th Annual Kwanzaa Market Festival, a vibrant family celebration of culture, community, heritage, and cooperative economics.

Come together for an afternoon filled with African and Black-owned businesses, unique vendors, cultural performances, music, African drumming, food, children's activities, Kwanzaa education, and community fellowship.

Whether you've celebrated Kwanzaa for years or you're discovering it for the first time, everyone is welcome!

Click the link to register:

https://PACCKwanzaaMarketFest2026.eventbrite.com

Second Baptist Community Center
Free
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pan African Cultural Community
2105603622
panafricancommunity77@gmail.com
https://eventvesta.com/events/110921/t/tickets
Second Baptist Community Center
3310 E Commerce Street
San Antonio, Texas 78220-0225
2102122266
jpaine@beataids.org
www.beataids.org