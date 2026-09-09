17th KWANZAA MARKET FESTIVAL 2026: Celebrate Culture and Community
17th KWANZAA MARKET FESTIVAL 2026: Celebrate Culture and Community
17th Annual Kwanzaa Market Festival 2026
Celebrating Culture • Community • Cooperative Economics
Saturday, December 5, 2026
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
SBC Community Center
3310 E. Commerce Street
San Antonio, TX 78220
FREE & OPEN TO THE COMMUNITY!
Join the Pan African Cultural Community (PACC) for the 17th Annual Kwanzaa Market Festival, a vibrant family celebration of culture, community, heritage, and cooperative economics.
Come together for an afternoon filled with African and Black-owned businesses, unique vendors, cultural performances, music, African drumming, food, children's activities, Kwanzaa education, and community fellowship.
Whether you've celebrated Kwanzaa for years or you're discovering it for the first time, everyone is welcome!
Click the link to register: