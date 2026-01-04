The 17th Annual Mole Festival promises to be an exciting gastro-cultura culinary experience sure to satisfy the community with good food, drinks, cultura, y música while supporting Centro Cultural Aztlan’s commitment to preserving and promoting Chicano/a, Latino/a, and indigenous arts and culture, and through our commitment to diversity, education, and promotion of local artists.

Get your taste buds ready for one of the most deliciously unique fundraising events in San Antonio. Decadent Mole dishes will be prepared and generously donated by local restaurants, local chefs, and community cooks for your taste buds to enjoy.

Refreshing beverages will be provided along with specialty drinks crafted by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. After tasting over 20 of the best Moles in San Antonio, guests and invited judges will vote for their favorite Mole for the people’s choice and one Molero will be crowned the best mole after a set of special secret judges deliberate for the best Mole! Don’t miss your chance to watch the city’s top chefs, cooks, and restaurants compete for bragging rights with their best Mole! Join us as we name the next champion of the Mole Festival!

Participating chefs, restaurants, and cooks include: Bedoy Bakery, Fiestas del Mundo Travel, Con Amor Cocina, The Haven Southtown, Frida Fest, Taquería El Patrón, Pico de Gallo Restaurant, Paloma Blanca Mexican Couisine, Flor de Chiapas, Berta Romo-Rios, Los Laureles Cafe, Gorditas Doña Tota, Sarita’s Mexican Restaurant, Mi Frijoles Taco Cart & BBQ Catering, Chefwurks + Co., Hacienda Patrón, and Violas Ventanas.

For more information, please call Centro Cultural Aztlan M-F, 10am to 4pm at 210-432-1896 or come by Centro Cultural Aztlan’s office located in the Deco Building at 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103. www.centroaztlan.org

General Admission: $40/person

Reserved Seating: $75/person