144th ST. LOUIS DAY IN CASTROVILLE, TEXAS

ST. LOUIS DAY HOMECOMING FESTIVAL

As has happened for the last 144 years, the famed St. Louis Day Celebration will again open the gates to visitors from all over the state. Dubbed years ago, by the Texas Tourist Agency as “The Homecoming for the State of Texas,” the giant festival will again serve tons of barbecued beef, Alsatian style sausage, and food, drink, music, games and fun all day long for friends who make the trip each year to historic Castroville. According to the Visitors Center guest book, the last few years have attracted visitors from more than 100 Texas towns and cities, 17 different states, and 14 countries. In only its 15th year on the shady Koenig Park grounds is one of fastest growing and most popular attractions: The St. Louis Day Biergarten.

According to Frankie Kempf, Asst. Publicity Director, the Biergarten idea was born, appropriately enough, by a couple of parishioners sitting around a “kegerator” reminiscing about the fond memories of St. Louis Days gone by. The idea was presented to the general chairmen to have a Saturday evening biergarten party who then decided to give it a try, and now it hosts a huge crowd of visitors on Saturday evening the night before the actual celebration. So on August 22 at 6:30 p.m., the Super Saturday Biergarten Party will serve ice cold draught beer, wine, other refreshments and food, and live music for those who will make a weekend out of St. Louis Day. The Boardwalk games will be open for children Saturday night and the adults can enjoy the large Silent Auction, St. Louis Downs and the famous washer pitch and cornhole tournaments. Succulent all beef hot dogs, known as Sarge’s St. Louie Red Hots, pulled pork sandwiches and piping hot nachos will be served for guests as well. Also back by popular demand will be the giant pizza served by Dirt Road Cookers. As in previous years, the gala will be held under nature’s tent beneath the shady canopy of the park where party-goers will be able to spread out and do what is supposed to happen at a homecoming—visit with old friends and make new ones. Plenty of seating is available for those who wish to get off their feet, and it is not unusual to see guests bring their own lawn chairs and relax the night away to good music, ice cold beer and great conversation.

According to Biergarten entertainment chairman, Duane Garza, the Saturday night featured entertainers this year will kick off with a great local favorite the Weston Ripps Band at 6:30 p.m. The Jeremy Richards Band, another great local favorite, will follow at 8:30 and dazzle the crowd with spectacular guitar and vocal talent until 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 23, is the actual festival day when thousands of visitors will flock to “The Little Alsace of Texas.” Besides the amazing BBQ plate, the day will be jam-packed with entertainment at two different venues on the grounds including the Biergarten Stage and the ever-popular Riverside Stage. Featured talent and bands this year include Fire on the Mountain Cloggers, the Alsatian Dancers of Texas, the Alamo City Community Marching Band, mariachis, local favorites Julie Guinther & Michele Mangold, and up and coming new talent, Gavin Ripps, will wow the crowd with his talents for the first time. Taking the stage at 3:30 will be the ever-so-talented Jaime Lin Wilson followed by crowd pleaser Natalie Rose. In addition, there will be the popular games for young and old including the popular bingo pavilion. Our Plant Booth and Just Treasures will provide great deals for visitors who like to shop. The spacious air-conditioned hall will house one of the best and biggest silent auctions along with the Country Store featuring homemade and canned items. This year will mark the 28th year of the extremely popular St. Louis Downs “Horseracing Track,” where another lucky person will have his or her name added to the Futurity Champions Wall of Fame. If a lucky volunteer would like to cool off, the popular ice bucket challenge will provide that opportunity as well. And for the little ones, the kid’s Boardwalk promises a great time with brand new and improved games and barrel train ride!

It’s a perfect time to make a weekend visit to historic Castroville and the St. Louis Day celebration August 22-23. For more information visit www.saintlouisday.com or like St. Louis Day on facebook.