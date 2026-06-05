12th International Day of Yoga celebration event in San Antonio

The Consulate General of India in Houston proudly announces its celebration in honor of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 with a variety of statewide community yoga events during the month of June.

The City of San Antonio will be celebrating International Day of Yoga one day early on Saturday, June 20 with support from local nonprofit iDoYoga San Antonio, who is offering free community yoga classes at Civic Park in Hemisfair starting at 7 p.m. Organized under Sewa International, iDoYoga provides free yoga year round and are teaming up with all 10 City Council Districts, the Mayor’s Office, Metropolitan Health District and many other community partners for this special event which will feature a relaxing sunset yoga session.

The public can join this free class to breathe, stretch, and find their inner calm in a vibrant outdoor setting. For more information about the available session on June 20, you can see the event page here

