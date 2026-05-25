10 Years of Play at Pearsall Park
10 Years of Play at Pearsall Park
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation and City Council District 4 to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Pearsall Park Community Celebration!
Explore the many ways we play at Pearsall Park! Discover how the park has evolved over the last 10 years and share your vision for the future.
June 13, 2026
5102 Old Pearsall Rd.
Fun Run – 8 a.m.
Welcome Remarks – 9 a.m.
Activities 9 – 11 a.m.
Activities include:
• Fun Run
• Music
• Giveaways
• Food/Drinks
• Fitness in the Park
• Art Walk
• Resources & More!
Pearsall Park
Free
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Pearsall Park
5102 Old Pearsall Rd.San Antonio, Texas 78242