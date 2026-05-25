10 Years of Play at Pearsall Park

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation and City Council District 4 to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Pearsall Park Community Celebration!

Explore the many ways we play at Pearsall Park! Discover how the park has evolved over the last 10 years and share your vision for the future.

June 13, 2026

5102 Old Pearsall Rd.

Fun Run – 8 a.m.

Welcome Remarks – 9 a.m.

Activities 9 – 11 a.m.

Activities include:

• Fun Run

• Music

• Giveaways

• Food/Drinks

• Fitness in the Park

• Art Walk

• Resources & More!