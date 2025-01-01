Carson Frame
-
A Texas House resolution designated Sept. 22 as a day to safeguard veterans' wellbeing.
-
The coronavirus pandemic has left many elderly, underserved, and homeless veterans with few options to file for veterans benefits. They simply don't have the technology.
-
Advocates are calling attention to statistics that show Black airmen are brought up for punishment more often than their white counterparts. The Air...
-
Some members of the National Guard are facing consequences because they refused orders to deploy to major cities during this month's protests.
-
The coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of American life - including military life.
-
The legislation requires the government to expand fertility coverage for service members and veterans who've suffered war-related reproductive injuries.
-
A thousand National Guard troops from Texas will try to address one of the unintended results of President Trump’s immigration crackdown -- traffic jams...
-
Thousands of troops who were deployed to the border in the fall have left, but the Trump Administration may call for a second deployment of thousands more.
-
Inflexible work schedules and lack of support can make it tough for new mothers in the military to keep breastfeeding their children.
-
Veterans now make up less than 20 percent of Congress, compared with about 75 percent in the 1960s. Some high-profile candidates are trying to reverse...