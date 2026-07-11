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More than 100 gather at San Antonio City Hall, march to demand justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published July 11, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
Demostrators march down South Flores shouting "Justice for Lorenzo" to protest ICE and demand justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on July 10, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Demostrators march down South Flores shouting "Justice for Lorenzo" to protest ICE and demand justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on July 10, 2026

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"Justice for Lorenzo" echoed through downtown San Antonio Friday evening as more than 100 people gathered at City Hall before marching through downtown to protest the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Mexican national Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Houston earlier this week.

Organized by San Antonio Venceremos and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, protesters created a makeshift memorial for Salgado with his photograph, cempasúchil flowers and candles before beginning their march through downtown.

Makeshift memorial for 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo who was fatally shot by an ICE agent is displayed at the stairs of City Hall on July 10, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Makeshift memorial for 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo who was fatally shot by an ICE agent is displayed at the stairs of City Hall on July 10, 2026

David Cruz of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), which partnered with the organizers, said the protest gave people an opportunity to call for accountability.

“We want a complete, transparent, independent investigation. We want to see all the evidence. We want to make sure that the family, the community and the nation sees exactly what those officers were dealing with that compelled them to use deadly force against a man that they wrongfully identified as the real target of the surveillance,” Cruz said.

More than 100 people gathered at City Hall to prepare for the protest with speeches from special guests and organizers the San Antonio Venceremos, the PSL, LULAC and more on July 10, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
More than 100 people gathered at City Hall for speeches from organizers and supporters, including representatives of San Antonio Venceremos, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and LULAC, on July 10, 2026.

ICE has said an agent shot Salgado Araujo in self-defense after he allegedly tried to drive his van into an officer during a targeted enforcement operation. An attorney representing two passengers in the van disputes that account, and federal officials have acknowledged Salgado Araujo was not the intended target of the operation.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced legal action in response to the shooting. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Protesters march on Houston Street demanding justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on July 10, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Protesters march on Houston Street demanding justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on July 10, 2026

Anna Bellizio attended the protest to pray for Salgado and to protest ICE.

“I came here with votive candles and a rosary to pray for him and to pray for the people affected by ICE and also to protest ICE in San Antonio, ICE in the U.S. and to support PSL,” Bellizio said.

Demonstrators leave City Hall to march downtown on July 10, 2026 in protest of the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo who was fatally shot and killed by an ICE agent on Tuesday.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Demonstrators leave City Hall to march downtown on July 10, 2026 in protest of the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo who was fatally shot and killed by an ICE agent on Tuesday.

Pedro Ruiz also joined the march. He said he attended the protest to seek justice and what he described as a “revolution.”

“I would like to see a revolution type of change, kind of like what’s going on today. More people, more involved, maybe going out to vote, but that’s the least that we can do. You can do much more being out here,” Ruiz said.

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Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a Bachelor’s in Communications in May 2025. She completed a photography internship at Texas Public Radio. She won Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards as part of The Mesquite newspaper and El Espejo magazine. She enjoys visiting small towns and reading books in her free time. Saile is now a freelance photographer and journalist eager to capture the essence of the city of San Antonio.
See stories by Saile Aranda