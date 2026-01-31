© 2026 Texas Public Radio
U.S. District Judge Fred Biery orders release of 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his father

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published January 31, 2026 at 3:43 PM CST
ICE agents stand next to a boy, who a witness identified as Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old that school officials said was detained in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 20, 2026. Rachel James/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. Reuters verified the location from the road layout, buildings, and fence seen in the video and photographs which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. The date when the visuals were filmed was confirmed by the original file metadata. The school district officials said that a five-year-old was detained on Tuesday (January 20).
Rachel James/ Rachel James via REUTERS
A Federal Judge has issued a ruling ordering that a 5-year-old Ecuadorian boy and his father being held in a detention center be released.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Fred Biery was a harsh rebuke of the Trump administration and ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father Alexander Conejo Arias.

The two were detained in Minnesota by immigration officials. Local school officials and the young boy’s mother said he was used as “bait” to get her to open the door of their home.

They were taken to a detention center in Dilley Texas, about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Last Wednesday protests erupted outside the facility and two protestors were arrested.

Rep. Joaquin Castro has been to the facility and visited with the boy and his father. He has been actively supporting them and advocating for their release.

After the judge's ruling was issued, Rep. Castro took to social media and said that he had contacted Liam's mother and the family's lawyers to ensure the boy's safety. He took the opportunity to thank people the world over for their "support of Liam and so many other children in detention."

Judge Biery accused the Trump administration of ignoring the Declaration of Independence and “traumatizing” children.

In addition to citing the Bible and the Declaration of Independence, Biery also brought up the Fourth Amendment.

"The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and persons or things to be seized," he said in his opinion.

The orders require the pair’s release to a public place no later than Tuesday.

