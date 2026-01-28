© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DPS troopers clash with protesters outside Dilley ICE detention facility

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios,
Samuel Rocha IVDan Katz
Published January 28, 2026 at 3:34 PM CST
Protesters clash with Texas DPS outside the Dilley immigration detention center, Jan. 28, 2026.
Joey Palacios
/
Texas Public Radio
Protesters clash with Texas DPS outside the Dilley immigration detention center, Jan. 28, 2026.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

DILLEY, TX — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrived in riot gear in Dilley on Wednesday as protesters gathered outside the South Texas Family Residential Center to draw attention to the detention of a five-year-old boy from the Minneapolis area being held at the ICE facility.

Texas Public Radio was on the scene as about 40 DPS troopers arrived at the protest site aboard a Dilley Independent School District bus. Tensions later escalated as confrontations broke out between protesters and law enforcement.

Texas DPS troopers in riot gear line up near a school bus outside the Dilley immigration detention center during a protest Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.
Sam Rocha
/
Texas Public Radio
Texas DPS troopers in riot gear line up near a school bus outside the Dilley immigration detention center during a protest Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

TPR observed troopers deploy a chemical irritant used for crowd control, forcing demonstrators to disperse as the air became difficult to breathe. A thick white haze lingered in the area, and protesters could be seen helping one another flush their eyes with water. Some protesters were arrested during the clashes.

Protesters help one another rinse their eyes after a chemical irritant was deployed outside the Dilley ICE detention facility on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.
Joey Palacios
/
Texas Public Radio
Protesters help one another rinse their eyes after a chemical irritant was deployed outside the Dilley ICE detention facility on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

After the initial confrontation, conditions at the scene calmed. Law enforcement maintained a presence near the facility as protesters regrouped.

Dozens of protesters remained outside the detention center Wednesday, calling for the child’s release and raising concerns about immigration detention practices involving families and children.

The case involving the five-year-old has drawn national attention from immigration advocates and civil rights groups. The Department of Homeland Security said the boy was taken into custody after his father fled, and that the child’s mother is not in U.S. custody. DHS says agents followed federal law and standard enforcement procedures.

The protest came a day after a federal judge in San Antonio declined to immediately order the child’s release, saying the court lacked authority to do so while the case proceeds. Several state and local lawmakers traveled to Dilley on Wednesday to call for the boy’s release and to observe conditions at the facility.

Texas Public Radio requested comment from the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding the use of force during the protest. DPS did not immediately respond to TPR’s request for comment.

The South Texas Family Residential Center has been the focus of protests in recent years amid broader debates over immigration enforcement and the detention of families. It was not immediately clear how long DPS troopers planned to remain on site.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Border & Immigration Top StoriesTPRDPSDilley
Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
See stories by Joey Palacios
Samuel Rocha IV
Samuel is a communications senior at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. He serves as the station manager for the student-run organization, TAMUSA Radio, and is a staff writer for campus magazine El Espejo.

Samuel will graduate from A&M-San Antonio in the Fall 2024 semester and plans to continue on as a journalist in his hometown of San Antonio.
See stories by Samuel Rocha IV
Dan Katz
dan@tpr.org
See stories by Dan Katz