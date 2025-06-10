A dozen people arrested in Austin as hundreds protest Trump's immigration crackdown

A dozen people were arrested in downtown Austin on Monday, as hundreds of people protested the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts.

The demonstration, which started at the state Capitol, was held in solidarity with protests in Los Angeles, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested more than 100 people since last week. President Trump deployed the National Guard to LA over the weekend, further fueling anger and fear among residents.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News A sign is held up in front of the Texas Capitol during the ICE Out of Austin protest.

At the start of Monday's protest, hundreds gathered peacefully in front the Capitol, sharing stories and chanting. Many held signs saying, "Hate never made America great," and "Stop ICE raids."

Organizers told protesters not to engage with police, hecklers or instigators.

"We are trying to make sure everyone gets home safe," one said.

In a tweet ahead of the demonstration, the Texas Department of Public Safety said law enforcement officers were "ready to protect the people and property of this great state."

Texas is a law-and-order state.

Today, and always, the Texas Department of Public Safety stands ready to protect the people and property of this great state. @TxDPSCapitol #DPS #protectandserve pic.twitter.com/yBCCYAJdcZ — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) June 9, 2025

The crowd marched from the Capitol down Congress Avenue to the J.J. Pickle federal building, which is reportedly being used by ICE as a detention center. The front of the building was vandalized with anti-Trump graffiti.

"What's happening in LA, that's just wrong," Karen Williamson told KUT News. "They don't need to have ICE showing up; they're just living and it's wrong. I'm 71 and this is happening again and it's happened before. ... I have to do my best to say no. I show up every time that I can make it."

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Chris and Mo, who would not provide their last names, join others in chants during the protest.

One Austin couple from Brownsville, who did not want to give their names, said they joined the protest because they didn't want immigrants to think no one cared.

Protesters chanted, "No justice, no peace" and "We are peaceful; you are violent."



Protest escalates with arrests, injuries

After warning the protesters at the federal building to disperse, law enforcement sprayed them with an eye irritant. Several people were seen washing their eyes and faces off after fleeing the area.

State troopers "deployed tear gas and pepper ball projectiles to ensure officer safety and maintain order," DPS said in a statement around noon Tuesday.

Austin police officers also used pepper balls to control the crowd, Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a news conference Tuesday. The department said its officers did not deploy tear gas.

Davis said four officers were injured during the protest. Three sustained injuries from rocks thrown by protesters and one hurt their shoulder while making an arrest. All have been treated and released from the hospital.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Jazmine Cortez screams at APD officers and state troopers near the J.J. Pickle federal building during the protest against ICE.

APD arrested eight people, Davis said, while DPS reported making four arrests. Charges include criminal mischief related to spray-painting graffiti at the federal building, harassment of a public servant, failure to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest.

After deployment of the tear gas and pepper balls, the crowd eventually left. KXAN later reported police made additional arrests on Sixth Street, where protesters were "tearing down construction barriers, scooters and other equipment" and throwing them in the street.

Around 11 p.m., APD posted that the group downtown had dispersed.

Leila Saidane / KUT News / KUT News State troopers pepper spray anti-ICE demonstrators in downtown Austin.

Another protest is planned for Austin and other cities

Similar protests expressing support for demonstrators in Los Angeles have broken out in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio over the past few days.

Gov. Greg Abbott's office said that while peaceful protests are allowed, Texas is ready to "deploy all necessary personnel and resources, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, to uphold law and order across our state."

Abbott also tweeted a message for protesters just after midnight Tuesday, warning that "once you cross the line, you will be arrested."

Another protest opposing the Trump administration is scheduled at the Capitol on Saturday night. The "No Kings, Kick Out the Clowns" demonstration is one of many taking place across the country on the same day as Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C.

Davis said people participating on Saturday should be prepared to see more APD officers. Some will be in the crowd informing people about the rules for peaceful protest.

"It is a fundamental right to protest," she said. "However, when that protest turns violent, when it turns to throwing rocks, throwing bottles at officers, at other members of the public and community, that will not be tolerated. Arrests will be made."

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Police detain a protester near the J.J. Pickle federal building during the Austin demonstration.

During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to deport undocumented immigrants en masse. Austin has seen some deportation activity, but not to the same level as in Los Angeles.

To protect immigrant communities, the city of Austin decided last week to end its automatic license plate reader program, in part because of concern information could be shared with ICE.

The state has taken other steps to crack down on illegal immigration. Last week, Texas agreed to end its in-state tuition policy for students without legal status.

Katya Lemus and Chelsey Zhu contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5

