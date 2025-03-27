© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas health officials unveil online tool to help people obtain overdose treatment drug

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published March 27, 2025 at 1:33 PM CDT
A box of Narcan, used to treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation
Shannon Stapleton
/
Reuters
A box of Narcan, used to treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has launched a new online tool that pinpoints where people can obtain the overdose-reversing drug, Narcan.

The map allows Texans to type in an address or zip code to see where over-the-counter drug Narcan can be purchased or obtained for free.

Information displayed at each location describes the type of site — like a community clinic or vending machine — lists their operating hours and provides contact information.

Preview of the WEconnect Health app used by UT Health San Antonio to help treat patients using opioids.
Bioscience-Medicine
A new study shows smartphone app can help reduce opioid use and retain patients for treatment
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
A new app is being used in combination with medication to help reduce opioid use, according to a study from UT Health San Antonio.

The map is a part of the statewide "One Pill Kills" campaign to combat fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths.

“This NARCAN locator map is another tool in our fight against fentanyl-related poisonings that have affected Americans in such a devastating way,” said DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford, as quoted in an official statement. “Health care providers, first responders, and members of the public can pick up and have this life-saving medication on hand and ready for use for when an opioid overdose emergency occurs.”

Bexar County commissioners this week declared local drug overdoses a public health crisis.

A box of Narcan, used to treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation
Government/Politics
Bexar County commissioners declare drug overdoses a public health crisis
Brian Kirkpatrick
Commissioners also approved an agreement with the City of San António, which will eventually see a combined $200,000 applied to harm reduction strategies, including the distribution of overdose reversal drugs to first responders.

The Bexar County medical examiner reported 40% of deaths that came through her office in 2023 were opioid related.

The DSHS statement also offered this guidance: "If a person is poisoned by an opioid like fentanyl, their breathing may slow or stop altogether. Other symptoms may include faint heartbeat, small pupils, unconsciousness, vomiting, purple lips and fingernails, and pale or clammy skin."

It added: "When administered, Naloxone attaches to opioid receptors in the brain and blocks the effects of opioids, allowing the victim’s breathing to be safely restored. Naloxone is also safe if administered to someone who did not use opioids but may have shown symptoms of an opioid emergency."

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Bioscience-Medicine narcanopioidoverdoseTop StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro