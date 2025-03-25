© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Measles update: Texas reports West Texas outbreak has seen 327 cases since January

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published March 25, 2025 at 11:50 AM CDT
An infographic on the measles virus
Sara Diggins
/
Reuters
An infographic on the measles virus

The state health department confirmed on Tuesday that 327 cases of measles were now associated with the West Texas outbreak since January.

Forty of the patients have been hospitalized.

The department also reported 140 of the cases are in kids ages five to 17.

The majority of the cases are in unvaccinated people, with only two cases having records of receiving two doses.

Feb 11 2025, Texas Rep Little and other lawmakers applaud Texans For Vaccine Choice in the Chamber of the Texas House of Representatives
Public Health
Vaccinations are injected with politics as measles spreads in West Texas
David Martin Davies
The politics of ending vaccine requirements in Texas is in conflict with the reality of a raging measles outbreak in West Texas. Texans for Vaccine Choice, a powerful political action committee, has been leading the fight to weaken vaccination requirements.

At least two people have died — an unvaccinated person in New Mexico and an unvaccinated child in Lubbock. The death in New Mexico was in Lea County. The county borders Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
