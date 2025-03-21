Measles update: Texas reports 30 more cases in South Plains and Panhandle regions

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

State health officials reported 30 more cases of measles in the South Plains and Panhandle regions on Friday.

That raised the number of confirmed cases since January to 309, with 40 patients hospitalized, though the state does not report how many of those have already been released.

The outbreak is still isolated to West Texas, with the majority of the cases being in unvaccinated people.

It’s time to get real about vaccines and get the facts. Vaccines are safe and can help protect your child from serious illness or even death.

For more vaccine information, visit your healthcare provider or https://t.co/NHqmf5jvXN. pic.twitter.com/2dLddX9BKV — City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District (@SAMetroHealth) March 14, 2025

The state is also tracking cases of measles that are not connected to the outbreak. Midland was reported with this update as a new county with a measles case.

The state said these cases are associated with international travel and not the outbreak, though the source of the exposure in Lamar County is under investigation.

Public Health Vaccinations are injected with politics as measles spreads in West Texas The politics of ending vaccine requirements in Texas is in conflict with the reality of a raging measles outbreak in West Texas. Texans for Vaccine Choice, a powerful political action committee, has been leading the fight to weaken vaccination requirements. Listen • 4:21

At least two people have died — an unvaccinated person in New Mexico and an unvaccinated child in Lubbock. The death in New Mexico was in Lea County. The county borders Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.