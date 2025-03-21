© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Measles update: Texas reports 30 more cases in South Plains and Panhandle regions

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:03 PM CDT
Floyd Price receives a MMR vaccine at the City of Lubbock Health Department in Lubbock, on Feb. 27, 2025. Price was unsure of his vaccination status and decided to get a vaccine to be cautious.
Annie Rice
/
Reuters
Floyd Price receives a MMR vaccine at the City of Lubbock Health Department in Lubbock, on Feb. 27, 2025. Price was unsure of his vaccination status and decided to get a vaccine to be cautious.

State health officials reported 30 more cases of measles in the South Plains and Panhandle regions on Friday.

That raised the number of confirmed cases since January to 309, with 40 patients hospitalized, though the state does not report how many of those have already been released.

The outbreak is still isolated to West Texas, with the majority of the cases being in unvaccinated people.

The state is also tracking cases of measles that are not connected to the outbreak. Midland was reported with this update as a new county with a measles case.

The state said these cases are associated with international travel and not the outbreak, though the source of the exposure in Lamar County is under investigation.

Feb 11 2025, Texas Rep Little and other lawmakers applaud Texans For Vaccine Choice in the Chamber of the Texas House of Representatives
Public Health
Vaccinations are injected with politics as measles spreads in West Texas
David Martin Davies
The politics of ending vaccine requirements in Texas is in conflict with the reality of a raging measles outbreak in West Texas. Texans for Vaccine Choice, a powerful political action committee, has been leading the fight to weaken vaccination requirements.

At least two people have died — an unvaccinated person in New Mexico and an unvaccinated child in Lubbock. The death in New Mexico was in Lea County. The county borders Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
