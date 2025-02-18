Texas reports outbreak of measles in South Plains region

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported an outbreak of measles in the South Plains region of Texas.

As of Tuesday, 58 cases have been identified with symptom onset within the last three weeks.

Thirteen of the patients have been hospitalized. Four of the cases are vaccinated. The rest are unvaccinated, or their vaccination status was unknown.

Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in Gaines County and the surrounding communities.

DSHS is working with South Plains Public Health District and Lubbock Public Health to investigate the outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials said at least 95% vaccination coverage is needed to prevent outbreaks.

Public Health Health Alert: measles, flu, COVID spreading There’s a measles outbreak in a West Texas county with one of the lowest childhood vaccination rates in the country. In other parts of the state, the flu is spreading like wildfire, causing mass absenteeism in schools. COVID numbers are also flaring up. And the rate of TB infections is also climbing higher. And it’s unclear what to expect from bird flu. We’re going to get the latest on the spread of infectious diseases and if we are ready. Listen • 49:59

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said it was monitoring the situation.

Metro Health Deputy Director Anita Kurian said the best preventative measure is to be vaccinated with the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.

Kurian said people should contact their health care provider if they or their child shows symptoms — as well as ensure they're up to date with vaccinations.

KTTZ's Brad Burt contributed to this report.