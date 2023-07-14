© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Bioscience-Medicine

'The Hot Zone' — Touring one of the CDC's Biosafety Level 4 labs

Texas Public Radio | By Bonnie Petrie
Published July 14, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT
Bonnie Petrie
/
TPR
The CDC’s Aaron Villarma leads a tour of a decommissioned BSL-4 lab in Atlanta.

In 1989, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention commissioned its first two Biosafety Level 4 labs — better known as BSL-4. Host Bonnie Petrie recently toured one of those labs in Atlanta on a fellowship from the Association of Health Care Journalists and recorded the journey.

