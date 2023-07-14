'The Hot Zone' — Touring one of the CDC's Biosafety Level 4 labs

In 1989, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention commissioned its first two Biosafety Level 4 labs — better known as BSL-4. Host Bonnie Petrie recently toured one of those labs in Atlanta on a fellowship from the Association of Health Care Journalists and recorded the journey.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today