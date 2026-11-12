Lisa Morales hosts new songwriting and performance series at Tobin Center

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South Texas-based singer-songwriter Lisa Morales hosts two icons of the Los Angeles music scene at the Tobin Center at a new series that's kind of like an episode of the old TV series VH1 Storytellers.

At Black Box Live, musicians get together to share music, and memories, in an intimate setting.

According to host and songwriter Lisa Morales, "It's almost like you're the fly on the wall that gets to be in the room when people are playing their songs as if they're in the living room, and then the conversation that happens between all of us, and then the musical moments, and then the the anecdotes that we get to hear, and then the camaraderie that happens."

Clearly excited by the new series, Morales said, "I'm the luckiest person on the planet."

Wednesday night’s concert brings Morales together with David Hidalgo from Los Lobos, and John Doe, of the punk band, X. You wouldn’t think they’d be a match, but Morales says all it took was one to say yes to get the other on board.

"I've known Dave for years, and so I thought, well, that would be fun. I would love to hear them regale stories of when they both first started in L.A.," Morales said.

The evening begins at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in the Tobin’s Carlos Alvarez Studio Theatre. Details are at tobincenter.org.