Hispanic Heritage Month in San Antonio: 8 events to start and more to explore

1. El Grito San Antonio 2026

Sept. 12 | Historic Market Square | Noon-11 p.m. Free

San Antonio's annual El Grito celebration is one of the city's biggest Mexican Independence Day events. The day includes Mexican music, folklórico dancers, food and craft vendors. The cultural program begins at 6 p.m., followed by the official El Grito civic ceremony at 8 p.m.

It's a quintessential San Antonio celebration and a chance to experience Mexican Independence Day in the heart of the city's historic Mexican market district.

2. 45th Annual Dieciséis de Septiembre Parade

Sept. 12 | Guadalupe and Brazos streets | 9 a.m. Free

The Avenida Guadalupe Association's annual parade celebrates Mexican Independence Day while recognizing the history of San Antonio's Mexican American West Side. The parade tradition dates back more than four decades.

You’re in for a neighborhood perspective on Hispanic heritage with this fun, family-friendly event.

3. Mariachi Showcase at Pearl

Sept. 13 | Pearl

Local and regional mariachi musicians will take over Pearl for an afternoon celebrating one of the musical traditions most closely associated with San Antonio. The free event also includes art and other cultural programming.

San Antonio's mariachi tradition is a major part of its cultural identity, making this a good choice for music lovers and families.

City of San Antonio

4. Nuestras Voces: Stories of Resilience

Sept. 18-19 | Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents an original production telling the stories of Texas Mexican American pioneers through music and dance. The performance combines traditional folklórico with contemporary movement and explores leaders whose contributions helped shape the Mexican American community.

This is a more intimate, performance-oriented way to explore Hispanic heritage than a large festival.

5. Diez y Seis de Septiembre Charreada

Sept. 19 | Rancho del Charro | 3-6 p.m.

A charreada is a traditional Mexican equestrian event featuring charros competing in ranching and horseback skills, accompanied by music, traditional clothing and cultural pageantry.

This event offers something different from the usual festival, concert or parade — and provides a look at the Mexican roots of South Texas ranching culture.

City of San Antonio

6. Teatro Farolita presents 'The Circuit'

Sept. 25, 29 | Carver Community Cultural Center | 7 p.m. Free

Francisco Jiménez’s award-winning book, "The Circuit," is a sweeping autobiographical narrative that chronicles the life of Panchito, a young boy navigating the beautiful and brutal world of a migrant farmworker family in California.

The one-person dramatic reading will be performed by José Rubén De León. The performance on September 25 will be in English and the performance on September 29 will be in Spanish. The event is free but be sure to RSVP.

De León is a consummate performer. He brings the experience of this moving story of family, resilience and the pursuit of a better life through the eyes of a migrant farmworker child to vivid life.

7. Tejanos at the Alamo

Oct. 3 | Alamo Plaza | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free

The Alamo will highlight Tejanos connected to its history, including Juan Seguín and Adina De Zavala, through local cultural organizations, descendants and living-history programming.

Meet the Tejanos whose courage, culture and fight for independence helped define Texas — in the very place where their history unfolded.

8. Fiesta Alegría

Oct. 10 | 1314 Guadalupe St. | 5-11 p.m. Free

The Avenida Guadalupe Association's annual Fiesta Alegría serves as the local closing celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month. Expect food, drinks, artisans and community entertainment on the West Side.

It's a fitting way to end the month — and puts the focus on the community and neighborhood that have played such an important role in San Antonio's Mexican American history.

More ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

It is true that San Antonio knows how to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. There are even more ways to participate in this special celebration. Here are 10 other events and activities to keep on your radar: