TOSA gives a preview of their 2026-27 performance season

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The next performance season of The Orchestra San Antonio begins on Oct. 16 and continues its trend to add one additional performance to each season.

Paul Montalvo is president and CEO of The Orchestra, or TOSA. He traces TOSA’s last two seasons, and shares details about what they’re planning for the third.

“We started with two in the 24-25 season, and then 25-26 we did three. And then four this year, so ... that's the plan,” Montalvo said. “We're slowly going to grow and expand our audience and obviously be fiscally responsible and sustainable.”

TOSA is the resident orchestra at the Tobin, and their concerts happen both in the Carlos Alvarez Theater, and inside the HEB Performance Hall.

The Oct. 16 concert is a chamber music event and will be at the Alvarez.

1 of 3 — A9205662.jpg In performance at the Tobin Center Siggi Ragnar / Courtesy photo 2 of 3 — A7509696.jpg In performance at the UTSA Southwest campus, at the chapel Siggi Ragnar / Courtesy photo 3 of 3 — A7508482.jpg In performance at the Carlos Alvarez Siggi Ragnar / Courtesy photo

“Yeah, that's part of our Chamber Connection series, and you know we're going to have some Mahler and some Brahms,” he said. “Guest artists come in and perform along with some of our musicians as well.”

The decreased scale of the Carlos Alvarez events means that everyone has a good seat.

“125 to 150 people usually are (at) chamber concerts. They're going to be at the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at the Tobin Center for Performing Arts. It's intimate, it's fresh, it's engaging.”

He says he’s looking forward to the season opener.

“It's really a a wonderful way and a beautiful music, you know, to begin our 26-27 season,” he said.

1 of 3 — DSC02453.JPG Child with a violin in one of TOSA's youth programs courtesy TOSA 2 of 3 — DSC02420.JPG A group of young cellists from TOSA's youth programs courtesy TOSA 3 of 3 — Rafael Aguirre_photo credit Liz Isles.jpg Upcoming guest artist Rafael Aguirre Liz Isles / Courtesy photo

Their next performance is in November, and it will be in the big hall.

“When it comes to the November 14 concert, which is our opening orchestral concert, that's going to be at the HEB at the Tobin Center performance hall, the large hall,” Montalvo said.

Another guest artist is returning.

“Daniel Freiberg, a world-renowned composer, is coming here for the second season in a row, and we're going to do the North American premiere of his guitar concerto in June of next year,” Montalvo said.