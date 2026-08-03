© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Institute of Texan Cultures celebrates 'Puro Conjunto' with a new exhibit

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:10 PM CDT
Conjunto musicians outside Lerma's Nite Club, 1602 North Zarzamora Street, San Antonio, Texas, early 1980s.
University of Texas at San Antonio Libraries Special Collections, San Antonio Light Photograph Collection, MS 359
Conjunto musicians outside Lerma's Nite Club, 1602 North Zarzamora Street, San Antonio, Texas, early 1980s.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Conjunto music has a long history in South Texas.  Now the Institute of Texan Cultures has created an exhibit revealing how it came to be.

"Puro Conjunto: Border(less) Sound" is a new exhibit that celebrates this traditional genre of South Texas music and culture.

“It's one of the most powerful musical cultural expressions that we have here in the state,” said exhibit curator, Bianca Alvarez. “And conjunto music itself, it emerged at a time of shifting borders, and so that's why it's it is more of that regional sound, right?”

The exhibit highlights the instruments, the people and the places where conjunto exploded.

“The core instruments of conjunto music, or at least early conjunto music, include the accordion, the bajo sexto, the drum, which was originally just one drum. It wasn't until after World War II that we see the larger drum kit be introduced,” she said.

This wall in the listening lounge includes images of conjunto musicians who built and defined the genre, such as Narciso Matinez, Santiago Jimenez Sr., Flaco Jimenez and Eva Ybarra.
1 of 3  — 2026 Puro Conjunto 110 (1).jpg
This wall in the listening lounge includes images of conjunto musicians who built and defined the genre, such as Narciso Matinez, Santiago Jimenez Sr., Flaco Jimenez and Eva Ybarra.
Brandie Jenkins
Bruno Villarreal's accordion
2 of 3  — 2026 Puro Conjunto 057 (1).jpg
Bruno Villarreal's accordion



Brandie Jenkins,
Texas Music Museum Archive
Concertina
3 of 3  — 2026 Puro Conjunto 049 (1).jpg
Concertina
Brandie Jenkins

The ITC has moved to the first floor at the west end of the Frost Bank Tower on Houston Street. The ITC is divided between permanent exhibits and a large temporary space, which is where the conjunto music exhibit is.

The ITC’s purpose is to celebrate the people and the traditions that make Texas unique.

Alvarez describes some of what the "Puro Conjunto" shows. She pointed out three elaborate costumes and revealed their backstory.

“We have several performance costumes here at the center of the gallery, those were loaned to us by the Texas Music Museum Archive in Austin, Texas,” Alvarez said.

Bajo Sexto signed by other musicians
1 of 3  — 2026 Puro Conjunto 028 (1).jpg
Bajo Sexto signed by other musicians
Brandie Jenkins
Conjunto instruments
2 of 3  — 2026 Puro Conjunto 041 (1).jpg
Conjunto instruments
Brandie Jenkins
The first record-cutting machine to record Spanish language songs in Texas
3 of 3  — 2026 Puro Conjunto 007 (1).jpg
The first record-cutting machine to record Spanish language songs in Texas
Brandie Jenkins

“So, Lydia Mendoza's handmade dress, Beatriz Llama's performance dress, and Ruben Ramos, who is a seven-time Grammy winner, Tejano. But what we're wanting to draw is that line, that of connection, where conjunto has inspired and influenced other genres that have come after it.”

Among many other noteworthy items, the first record cutting machine to record Spanish records is also on display.  "Puro Conjunto" will be on exhibit through May 2027.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPR
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan