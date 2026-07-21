Moondance: Johnny Cash tribute band set to play the Cibolo

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Once a month from May through September, Boerne’s Cibolo Center for Conservation hosts an outdoor concert under the stars. The series is called Moondance because each performance is scheduled for the Saturday closest to the full moon.

The setting is under the deep shade of massive live oaks next to the center itself. Cibolo Special Events Coordinator Michele Guyer says the event is big fun.

“We have the Moondance, which is once a month. The last Saturday of the of the month is our schedule this year,” Guyer said. “We started in May and we go all the way till September.”

1 of 2 — Moondance October 25.jpg Moondance stage Connor Engel 2 of 2 — Kids of Moondance.png music lover and her family Brian Davenport

Those moved to dance need not worry; there’s a dance floor as well.

“It’s only once a month for those Moondance months. The oak motte is a large canopy area with trees. There's a butterfly garden off to the side. It's the entrance to our nature park where the trails are and our nature store, and it's just a big, open, wide space.”

If you want to go, you don’t have long to wait.

“We have one coming up this Saturday from 7 to 9 in the evening. The band is a Johnny Cash tribute band, Band in Black,” she said.

“The Moondance is a really sweet event. I call it the 'Hallmark' event here in Boerne,” she said. “The people that attend, they bring their lawn chairs, their coolers, they can bring their fur babies on a leash, blankets, and get ready to listen to the band.”

1 of 2 — Moondance Green.jpg Musician plays and sings Brian Davenport 2 of 2 — Moondance Opener.jpg musicians playing Moondance Brian Davenport

The Cibolo has hung hundreds of lights in the trees where the Moondance is held.

“We turn on the lights in the oak motte, and the rest is history. We have a couple food trucks that come out here, local vendors.”

Tickets are $15, and admission for kids age 11 and under is free. The music starts at 7 this Saturday night.