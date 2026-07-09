The Weekender: New Pearl attraction, a gallery opening at Sala Diaz and CineFestival San Antonio

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If you’ve been working for the weekend, it’s here. And here are some ideas on making that weekend more fun.

Pearl Putt

First off, on Friday night, Pearl debuts a quirky new attribute to their grounds.

“We're very excited to launch the new Pearl Putt for the summer season,” said Beth Smith, a spokesperson for Pearl. “It's a wonderful addition that's very family-friendly for this summer season.”

Pearl Putt is, of course, a miniature golf course. But this one doesn’t seem so miniature.

1 of 4 — PearlPutt-SVMarketing-5.jpg Pearl Putt miniature golf courtesy Pearl 2 of 4 — PearlPutt-SVMarketing-3.jpg Pearl Putt miniature golf Courtesy Pearl 3 of 4 — PearlPutt-SVMarketing-1.jpg Pearl Putt miniature golf courtesy Pearl 4 of 4 — PearlPutt-SVMarketing-2.jpg Pearl Putt miniature golf courtesy Pearl

“It's got a lot of iconic representation of our city. It's an 18-hole San Antonio-inspired mini golf course,” she said. “It spans 7,000 square feet and includes both a main course and a practice area.”

Elements of the course reveal replicas of the Tower of the Americas, the Alamo and even the Tower Life building — all in miniature.

Sala Diaz

Then on Saturday, catch a new exhibit at the Southtown gallery, Sala Diaz. Here’s Artist Audrya Flores who is enjoying a summer residency there.

“It's an artist gallery, but it's run by artists and art supporters, and it has a very DIY, almost punk rock feel. It feels very neighborhood friendly.”

As Sala Diaz’s summer resident, Flores gets to spend hours a day working on her art.

1 of 3 — Image 2_Audrya Flores. Photo by Monica Saldana (1).jpg Artist Audrya Flores courtesy Monica Saldana 2 of 3 — Image 1_Studio View (1).jpg Audrya Flores artwork 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-07-09 130506.jpg Audrya Flores artwork courtesy Audrya Flores

“The other part of it is I'm using literally the other half of the gallery for an art sale,” Flores said. “I am selling a lot of work from previous bodies of work, all different kinds of things.”

Sala Diaz is a nonprofit gallery in an old 1800s home, and the exhibit opens Saturday at noon.

CineFestival San Antonio

This weekend, there's another chance to catch the yearly film festival known as CineFestival San Antonio. It's presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and is an annual celebration of independent Latinx and Indigenous cinema.

Eugenio del Bosque produces it.

“CineFestival is the longest running Latino film festival in the nation,” he said. “We are currently on our 47th edition. And since 2017 CineFestival has had a very strong focus on local and regional films and filmmaking.”

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-07-09 131033.jpg A still from the film 'Blow' 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-07-09 131309.jpg A still from one of the films being presented at CineFestival. courtesy Cinefestival 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-07-09 130915.jpg CineFestival poster Cinefestival

The Carver’s Jo Long Theatre is hosting CineFestival San Antonio this year, and del Bosque says the competition was tough.

“We received about 185 submissions this year. Out of those, we accepted around 80,” del Bosque said. “Out of those, 33 were films made in San Antonio that were submitted, and 32 were films made in Texas, and that's a lot.”