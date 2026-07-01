America’s 250th: Here’s what’s happening in San Antonio on the Fourth of July

Fourth of July, the federal holiday commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, will be celebrated Saturday, July 4, with fireworks displays, parades and community festivals taking place all across the San Antonio area.

This year’s Independence Day also marks the 250th anniversary of the United States, making it one of the most significant Fourth of July celebrations in the nation’s history. Communities across the country are commemorating the milestone with special events honoring America’s semiquincentennial.

On July 4, 1776, delegates to the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, declaring the 13 American colonies independent from Great Britain. Although the vote for independence took place two days earlier, on July 2, the adoption of the declaration on July 4 became the date Americans have traditionally celebrated as the nation’s birthday.

Congress established Independence Day as a federal holiday in 1870, and it has since become one of the country’s most widely observed holidays, marked by fireworks, patriotic ceremonies, concerts and family gatherings.

Here in San Antonio, there is no shortage of ways to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks spectaculars and patriotic festivals to family-friendly activities.

Here’s a roundup of local Fourth of July events and some closures of public services.

Fourth of July events in San Antonio

H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake

When: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4

Where: Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave.

The City of San Antonio’s official Independence Day celebration returns to Woodlawn Lake Park with a full day of free, family-friendly activities. The event will feature live music, carnival rides, food vendors, children’s activities, vendor booths and fitness classes throughout the day.

The celebration concludes with a drone light show followed by a fireworks display beginning around 9 p.m. Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets, water, sunscreen and other sun protection for the outdoor event.

Red, White & Bexar Celebration

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4

Where: Mission County Park I, 6030 Padre Drive

Bexar County will celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday with its annual Red, White & Bexar Celebration at Mission County Park. The free event will feature live music, food trucks, carnival rides, inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, children’s crafts and other family-friendly activities.

The evening will conclude with a drone and fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free.

Stars & Stripes on Houston Street

When: Activities begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 4; fireworks at 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown San Antonio, culminating at Civic Park at Hemisfair, 210 S. Alamo St.

Downtown San Antonio’s Stars & Stripes on Houston Street celebration returns for its third year with an expanded lineup to honor the nation’s 250th birthday. The event will include a 5K, parade, a music and food festival and family-friendly activities.

The celebration will conclude with the inaugural Stars & Stripes Downtown Spectacular, a fireworks display over Civic Park at Hemisfair beginning at 9 p.m. Organizers say it marks the return of a downtown Fourth of July fireworks show for the first time in more than a decade and the first Independence Day fireworks display at Civic Park.

All Stars & Stripes events are free to attend except for the Downtown 5K, which requires advance registration.

Stars & Stripes Spectacular at Retama Park

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 4

Where: Retama Park, 1 Retama Parkway, Selma

Retama Park and University Health will host the free Stars & Stripes Spectacular featuring family-friendly activities, horse rides, live music and a fireworks display beginning around 9 p.m. Attendees can also visit the University Health Blood Donation Bus and learn more about the new 147-bed University Health Retama Hospital, which is expected to open in early 2027.

America 250: A Work in Progress

When: ABC watch party at 10 a.m.; festivities begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4

Where: Jaime’s Place, 1514 W. Commerce St.

Jaime’s Place will host an Independence Day celebration featuring live music, DJs, food trucks, local vendors and a community mercadito in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary. The event will also include a watch party for ABC’s America 250 special, which will feature Jaime’s Place and an interview between ABC News correspondent John Quiñones and Little Joe.

42nd Annual Fourth of July Patriotic Ceremony

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 4

Where: Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road

The 42nd Annual Fourth of July Patriotic Ceremony will commemorate America’s 250th anniversary with colonial reenactors, musket firing demonstrations, fife and drum music, historical presentations, a U.S. Postal Service stamp unveiling, a wreath-laying ceremony and three ceremonial rifle volleys followed by the playing of taps.

Fourth of July Weekend Celebration at the Historic Market Square

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5

Where: Historic Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St.

Historic Market Square will celebrate Independence Day with a three-day festival featuring live entertainment, artisan vendors, local food, family-friendly games and activities. Live music begins daily at noon, while a dedicated Kids Zone will offer outdoor games and interactive activities throughout the weekend.

SeaWorld 250 and Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. each night

Where: SeaWorld San Antonio, 10500 SeaWorld Drive

SeaWorld San Antonio is celebrating America’s 250th birthday with its limited-time SeaWorld 250 celebration, featuring patriotic entertainment, specialty food and drinks, themed merchandise and family-friendly attractions. The event also coincides with Military Appreciation Week, including performances by the U.S. Air Force Band of the West and special admission discounts for active-duty military members and veterans.

Each evening will conclude with the park’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at 9:30 p.m., following a drone show. Fireworks can be viewed from locations around the park’s central lake. Park admission starts at $45.99.

Star-Spangled Nights at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

When: Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4; fireworks after dark

Where: Six Flags Fiesta Texas, 17000 I-10 W.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will celebrate Independence Day with its annual Star-Spangled Nights, featuring two evenings of patriotic entertainment and a 360-degree fireworks spectacular. Guests can spend the day enjoying the park’s roller coasters, family attractions and Hurricane Harbor water park before the fireworks display caps off the evening.

The fireworks show is included with park admission and takes place on both July 3 and July 4. Admission starts at $39.

Fourth of July at The Alamo

When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4; live music from 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Alamo, 300 Alamo Plaza

The Alamo will commemorate America’s 250th anniversary with a full day of family-friendly programming, including living history demonstrations, patriotic crafts, children’s drill-and-march lessons and its daily musket firing demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Visitors can explore the historic site through guided, audio and self-guided tours.

The celebration continues into the evening with a free performance by Fort Sam’s Own 323rd Army Brass Quintet and Rock Band from 6-8 p.m. on the Plaza de Valero pavilion stage. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets for the outdoor concert.

“America at 250!” Concert

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 4

Where: Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E. Mulberry Ave.

The Heart of Texas Concert Band will present “America at 250!”, an afternoon concert celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary with patriotic favorites and Americana. The performance will feature the Heart of Texas Singers, the River City Ringers and guest vocal and instrumental soloists.

Admission is free, though organizers suggest a $10 donation to support the performing arts in San Antonio.

River Walk Fourth of July Artisan Show

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, July 5

Where: San Antonio River Walk Extension, near the Chamber of Commerce Building and Shops at Rivercenter

The River Walk’s Fourth of July Artisan Show returns for a three-day weekend featuring more than 40 vendors selling handmade pottery, jewelry, textiles, woodwork, paintings, beadwork and other locally crafted goods. Admission is free.

What’s closed for Independence Day?

Most City of San Antonio offices will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. Police, fire and EMS services will remain in operation.

Open

Police, fire and EMS services

3-1-1 Call Center (8 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

City parks, trails and public pools (regular schedules)

Garbage, recycling, organics, brush and bulky item collection

Municipal Court magistration services and the SAPD detention center

La Villita and Market Square shops

Spanish Governor’s Palace

Alamodome Box Office

Closed

County offices

City Hall and most municipal offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations (Saturday)

Animal Care Services lobby and adoption center (Saturday)

Metro Health clinics and offices

SAPD Administration and Records Section

SAFD administrative offices

Community, adult and senior centers

Development Services, Planning, Neighborhood and Housing Services and other city administrative offices

World Heritage Center (Saturday)

Centro de Artes Gallery

Culture Commons Gallery

Carver Community Cultural Center

Residents planning to dispose of brush, bulky items or household hazardous waste should note that the Bitters Brush Recycling Center and all four bulky waste and household hazardous waste drop-off facilities will be open Friday, July 3, but closed Saturday, July 4.

Fireworks safetyThe Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office is urging residents to leave fireworks to the professionals whenever possible and attend organized displays.

Ahead of the holiday, deputies have been inspecting permitted fireworks stands throughout unincorporated Bexar County and reminding residents that fireworks can quickly ignite grass fires, particularly during windy conditions.

If you are going to detonate your own fireworks, officials recommend reading and following label instructions, lighting only one firework at a time, keeping a bucket of water or a hose nearby, never relighting malfunctioning fireworks, soaking used fireworks before throwing them away and keeping children and pets at a safe distance.

Residents in unincorporated Bexar County can report unsafe or illegal fireworks use by calling the county’s fireworks hotline at 210-335-3473. Fires or medical emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

Keep pets safe

San Antonio Animal Care Services is reminding pet owners that fireworks can frighten dogs and cats, increasing the risk they will run away or become injured.

Officials recommend keeping pets indoors in a quiet, secure room during fireworks displays, making sure they are wearing a collar with identification and that their microchip information is up to date. Pets should never be left unattended outside or in a parked vehicle, where temperatures can quickly become deadly.

Animal Care Services officers will remain on duty throughout the holiday. Residents can report pet-related concerns by calling 311 or 210-207-6000.

This article originally appeared in the San Antonio Report.

