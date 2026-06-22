San Pedro Playhouse brings 'Evita' to the stage

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San Pedro Playhouse is about to open an ambitious production on Friday. They are reviving Andrew Lloyd Weber's Tony award-winning musical "Evita."

It's the story of Argentina’s Eva Perón, who was raised in poverty but eventually found herself the first lady of Argentina.

The Playhouse’s Sami Serrano plays Eva.

“Evita (is) basically about the life of Eva Perón. She was the wife ofJuan Perón, who was the president of Argentina,” Serrano said. “The show of 'Evita' talks about her life all the way from her humble beginnings when she was a kid through her unfortunate death at an early age of 33.”

Known for songs like "Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina," the musical is difficult—and rewarding—for the actors and musicians at the playhouse, according to Serrano.

Awkward Eye Photography Sami Serrano as Evita

“She's definitely an interesting character to play. I think what makes it so difficult is that everyone has their preconceived notions on how they think Eva Perón was as a person,” she said.

Serrano said that back in in Peron’s time, it was a very different world for women.

“In the 1950s they considered that the only way that a woman could be successful in that kind of position of power was she had to have slept her way to the top," Serrano said. "Otherwise, she should be doing laundry at home.”

Awkward Eye Photography Sami Serrano

Serrano said that the songs are both wonderful to hear and difficult to pull off. Her favorite scene is also a very taxing one.

Asked if she had a favorite scene, it’s this one: “Definitely being on the balcony for 'Don't Cry for me, Argentina.' The way that our set is, it's an incredibly beautiful big balcony that we have on our stage.”

Evita starts on Friday and runs for the next month.