San Antonians invited to share their visions of the River Walk's future

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The city is hosting a public meeting on Saturday, May 9, on future plans for the San Antonio River Walk, a crown jewel among the city's famous attractions.

The meeting will run from 10 a.m. until noon at the enchilada-red Central Library at 600 Soledad downtown.

"The event will introduce the planning process, share what the city hopes to learn from residents and stakeholders, and provide opportunities for residents to share their ideas, concerns, and vision for the River Walk’s next chapter," according to a city news release.

Attendees will hear from project leaders about the strategic plan and participate in interactive activities designed to gather community input.

Residents can register online at the city's website. Parking at the Central Library is free with ticket validation.

City officials said they are committed to efforts that support business growth while keeping the River Walk as a world-class destination for residents and visitors.

City officials added it's an opportunity for residents to offer suggestions about improvements they would like to see on the famous waterway.

The city has already completed a city-wide digital survey of more than 7,300 residents for the strategic plan.

The River Walk and Alamo are the city's top two tourist attractions, drawing millions of visitors a year to downtown.