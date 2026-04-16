The Weekender: If you're looking for fun, here are some unique options

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You’ve made it to the weekend, and now it’s time for fun.

Colin Hay performs at the Tobin Center

First off — Who can it be now, at the Tobin Center?

Fans of Australia’s Men at Work will recognize the distinctive singing voice of Colin Hay, the band’s singer.

Hay and his band will be doing a lot of his Men at Work songs re-interpreted for acoustic instruments, plus solo songs from his career since then.

The event is on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tobin Center's H-E-B Performance Hall.

Tickets are available for purchase. Find out more here.

San Antonio Chamber Choir

Then on Saturday, April 18, if you’ve not been to hear the San Antonio Chamber Choir, Music Director Rick Bjella says their next performance has real magic.

“We've been in existence for some time, and we do a variety of different kinds of programs, but this particular program coming up is called "A Mystical Awakening," and it's really quite an extraordinary program of balancing and pairing Arvo Pärt music from Estonia, and Giovanni Palestrina's music from Italy,” Bjella said.

The power of the human voice comes into focus when music is expertly sung.

1 of 2 — image2 (1).jpeg San Antonio Chamber Choir Carlos Ramirez 2 of 2 — image0.jpeg San Antonio Chamber Choir Siggi Ragnar

“You'll hear wonderful duets, some solo lines, and then you'll hear a full, full scale vocal, singing that is quite powerful in this work,” he said. “So really, a marvelous opening 25 minutes.”

They’re performing Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church and Sunday at 3 p.m. in Kerrville’s First Presbyterian Church.

Urban 15’s Mega Corazón

Then from now until April 31, it’s Mega Corazón.

Here’s George Cisneros: “Mega Corazón is the world-famous platform where San Antonio poets can be heard by people throughout the world,” Cisneros said. [It’s] a project that was conceived by Carmen Tafolla when she was the poet laureate (of San Antonio.) And it has emerged now into this worldwide streaming poetry marathon.”

He says that 19 poets have selected their best poems and recited or performed them on camera.

Norma Martinez / TPR San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega (left), George Cisneros, director of music and media, URBAN-15.

“In the course of an hour, a person could hear every poet, maybe once, and some even twice. And this goes on non-stop, 24/7 from the 16th of April through the 31st of April.”

You can find out more at their website.